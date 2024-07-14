Catholic priest, Tyoga urges leaders to prioritize serving the people 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Nyon, Makurdi, Benue state, Rev Fr Gabriel Tyoga, has advised all leaders across the country to give priority to serving the people rather than pursuing pecuniary benefits.

Father Tyoga who gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, July 14, 2024, noted that some leaders see their positions as an avenue to look for food rather than a call to service ND service to the people.

He emphasized that religious, traditional and political leaders must eschew the pursuit for personal benefits but work together for the good of the general public.

He said as a result “In our offices today, colleagues see themselves as competitors instead of collaborators. There is a big problem when we look at people as competitors instead of working with them to better the people we have been called to serve.”

He lamented that even in the church, most men of God and preachers see preaching the gospel and doing God’s work as a means of getting food to eat.

He said “If a preacher is not worried that people were not in church and would miss out on hearing the word of God but is only concerned that his offering will reduce, there is a problem.

“A minister who wants to remain true to his calling must learn to avoid much foods and gifts from the palace of the kingdom he is sent to Minister.

“If in your offices or as a Local Government Chairman, you are thinking of food or money that you will make for yourself, rather than projects that would benefit the people you are serving, then there is a big problem.”

According to him, when a man of God sees his or her calling or service to the people of God as a means of earning bread, it will be difficult for him to tell the people of God what God has asked him to tell them.

He also urged leaders to refrain from such attitude and that of seeing themselves as competitors but collaborate with one another to enhance success and development tht would better the lives of the people.

Father Tyoga who emphasized that collaboration brings success said Jesus Christ while sending the disciples out for the spread of the gospel sent them out in pairs of twos because He recognized the importance of collaboration.

While noting that individualism breeds greed and stalls development, the cleric urged office holders to work together to achieve desired results that will impacts positively on the people they are called to serve.