Gov. Alia Appoints Gbamwuan As DG Bureau Of Homeland Security

N/Central
The Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Air Commodore Jacob Ayange Akaa Gbamwuan (RTD) as the Director General, Bureau of Homeland Security.

 

It would be recalled that during the last Benue State Security Council Meeting, the establishment of a Bureau of Homeland Security to be domiciled directly under the office of the Governor was pronounced.

 

A graduate of    Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria;

University of Jos; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Gbamwuan is a specialist in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLCJ).

 

He served the Nigerian military meritoriously and retired into community service before the present appointment.

It is the belief of His Excellency that Commodore Gbamwuan will use his wealth of experience, national and international connections as well as security expertise to bear on his vision on tackling insecurity in the state.

 

Governor Alia while congratulating the new appointee charges him to ensure he put the interest of the state first in all his official dealings.

 

The appointment takes immediate effect.

