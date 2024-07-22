Those Insulting Me From Doma Community Are Useless, Cheaters, Looters Like Their Leaders, Says Gov Sule

By Rabiu Omaku

Sky were let loose in Doma,The headquarters of Doma Local Government of Nasarawa State following the linkage of telephone conversation between an unknown informant from Doma who revealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule that the 1000 bags of Urea and NPK fertilizer allocated to 10 electoral wards of Doma Local Government were not judiciously allocated to the real beneficiaries.

The Governor even before the distribution insisted that the right thing must be done in sharing the Federal Government anchor Borrowers fertilizer, He however admonished those saddled with the responsibility to fear God and ensure that the right is done.

The speech of Engineer Abdullahi Sule during the distribution of Federal Government “Anchor Borrowers fertilizer allocated to real farmers in the State, Says farmers deserved a better place in the State.

“According to him, “The 1000 bags of fertilizer are meant for real farmers not for anybody, not for Chiefs, Deputy Governor, Permanent Secretary or Advisers but for real farmers”.

“Why should anyone be bothered that I was insulted! If the people of Doma are cheaters like their leaders, they should go ahead and be insulting me.

“I’m not known with cheating. It’s because we don’t cheat, that’s why we took the items (fertilizers) to their leaders. And there I told them they were not helpful. Andoma was there, Chairman was there, Deputy Speaker and the Commissioner was there. I told them they were not helpful, they didn’t show the fear of God. I told them all.

“If its because of what I said that the people are insulting me, it shows they themselves are cheaters; that’s why they are cheating their relatives. I don’t care over their insults, they should keep insulting till the world ends.

“They have become useless people. Nothing will take me there again to distribute anything. I would rather go to where good people are to distribute items.”

A concerned indigent of Doma Local Government, Al Hassan Adamu Hussaini in an Open Letter To Governor Abdullahi Sule described the

‘Generalization of the entire Community As Cheaters Over Actions Of Few Individuals Hurtful, Unfair’

Uncle Adamu in a Facebook write up says the remarks of Governor Abdullahi Sule over recent distribution of the free fertilizers provided by the Federal Government for farmers in the Area is out of point .

The distribution of the fertilizers on Tuesday July 09, attracted widespread criticism from residents over alleged diversion of the products by Government officials, The write -up hinted.

He continued that , A total of 1,000 bags of fertilizer were allocated to the area, with each ward getting 100. regrettably, some wards got less than 30 bags.

Some concerned residents also expressed their displeasure with Governor Sule over neglect and failure of the present administration to implement any life-impactful capital project in the area aimed at improving the standard of living.

This, however was taken to the Governor as insults. Reacting in a leaked voice recording, he described the residents as useless people and vowed never to visit the area again for any distribution.

“As a leader it is crucial to maintain a balanced and fair perspective, especially when dealing with complex issues. Whoever tells you that the people of Doma are insulting you would have done that on his selfish interest,” he advised.

“As our leader, I humbly expect you to approach such matters with diplomacy and understanding, not with sweeping condemnations to all. It is disheartening to hear you describe the whole of Doma as useless people.

“Some of us are hard working, honest individuals who are committed to the development of our community and the betterment of our State. We have also made significants contributions to your success in 2019 and 2023.

“By generalizing us all based on the actions of a few, or just one person who should be punished, you did not only undermine our integrity but also fail to recognize the positive contributions many of us make and are still making.

“If there comments on the distribution of the fertilizers, it’s of course to the Local Government officials. I personally feel you reconsider your stance and to engage with our community in a more constructive and inclusive manner.

“Let me remind you that you have a task of bringing a successor and agreed that you still need some of us in Doma if you so wish. Punishing an entire community for the actions of a few is not the way forward.

“Your comments is disappointing to the people and even the State and Nigeria as a whole. Instead, we need your support and guidance to address any issues and to work together towards our common goals.

“I hope you will reflect on your comments and take steps to repair the trust and relationship between your office and the people of Doma.

“While also recognizing our shortcomings, I believe Doma as a people will swiftly come to terms and realize that their actions needs to be addressed.

“I remain committed to working with anyone who love my people for the betterment of Nasarawa State and believe that through mutual respect and understanding, we can achieve great things together,” Hussaini, stated further.

What happened during the distribution of fertilizer to real farmers was just a tips of an iceberg on how few persons mostly your appointees and elected officials are running the affairs of the Council as their personal property.

The above writer, Al Hassan Adamu Hussaini, Is a true son of Doma Local Government, And Im on the same page with him in this regard, Uncle Adamu you have spoken my mind and the mind of like mines in Doma community.

Your Excellency, Most of your predecessors (Governor’s) based on one reason or the other were humiliated, Still they remain firm and focused in discharging their duties as the Shendam road Landlord.

This should not be a distraction to your good work, And again sir, Doma community has voted you massively in 2023 election more than the people of Akwanga, Your Local Government, There is no how you throw away a baby with the bathing water as those Useless people today brought you to power.

On your comment that you won’t came to Doma again for any distribution, Is an under statement, Because during your speech at the event there were a lot of applause when you said the 1,000 bags of fertilizer are meant for real farmers not political farmers.

Your Excellency, it seems to me your administration lacks local content , The way it was obtainable during your predecessors, Where party officials and followers alike were awarded small contract to keep body and soul, I can recalled that in the previous years people of the State mostly relied on the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board for their livelihood but not now that the board is just Sodom, The former Executive Chairman of Nsubeb, Mal. Mohammed Abdul Karim was a clear example of those supporting people that cannot have access to the Government House maybe due to protocol.

And for our stakeholders especially those in the ruling party, The All Progressives Congress fold must reason by uniting as one and indefatigable community,But in a community where everybody is claiming to be a party leader, Then nothing wil be achieved.

Is now high time all elected and appointed officials have a common ground to resolve their grievances instead of washing their dirty lenin in a market place, Doma leaders of APC should consider Doma first before any other thing that may spark a rift in the community, I had been watching with a keen interest to the day something like this will spark protest.

We are in a society where”Everything is based on ” Survival of the fittest”Our leaders of the APC fold must change the narrative before is too late, A stitch On time Saves Nine”.

” The worst was the distribution of National Emergency Management Agency where the beneficiaries were short-change at the point of distribution as pumping machines meant for irrigation farmers were diverted to the black markets and those saddled with the responsibility smiles homes with thousands gone to their bank account.

One funny thing was that majority of those exhibiting such nonchalant attitude are not Local Government staff while those at the behest of affairs are enjoying from the black markets business, Is quit unfortunate for us as people.

Remember that Doma Community is where the tombs of ancestors are presently, ,Your Excellency why generalizing the whole matter including our parents and generations yet unborn to this ungodly act of your trusted foot soldiers by portraying the entire community in such negative terms.

The people of Doma Community deserved an apology from Governor Abdullahi Sule and again, The few that failed in the discharge of the small assessment should be punished openly to serve as a deterrent to others.

Unlookers continued to asked , come 2027 Governorship campaign who will lead the team of your successor to Doma, As the world is aware that you are supporting Dr. Faisal Shuaibu as your successor ? Only time shall tell.

Rabiu Dogara Omaku Is a

Practicing Journalist from Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.