How Chinese Expatriate Killed Female Crane Operator In Abia Steel Company

The member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Chris Nkwonta, on Tuesday condemned the alleged killing of Miss Ocheze Ogbonna, a crane operator at the Inner Galaxy Steel Company, by a Chinese expatriate.

It was gathered that Ocheze Ogbonna died after the Chinese expatriate working at the Inner Galaxy Steel Company located in Umuahala-Obuzor pushed her down from the crane for rejecting his love advances.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nkwonta expressed deep sadness on the death of his constituent, Ocheze, describing the action of the Chinese expatriate as wicked.

While maintaining that his constituency is known for peace, the federal lawmaker demanded justice for the victim.

“Miss Ocheze Ogbonna’s death orchestrated by a Chinese expatriate is a gross abuse of the rules of engagement and a total disregard for the sanctity of human life and an affront on their host community, Umuahala-Obuzor and the peace loving people of Ukwa West Local Government Area.

“This barbaric act once again calls to mind the incessant calls by well-meaning Nigerians that the Chinese expatriates operating in Nigeria do not have regard for human lives and must be called to order immediately to avert the breakdown of law and order.

“I strongly condemn the dastardly act and brutal killing of late Miss Ocheze Ogbonna by the Chinese expatriate who has been identified as Mr Power.

“I hereby call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, the Honourable Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to ensure that the culprit, who I understand is being shielded by the security agents, is brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.