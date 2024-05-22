Free ISAMATA Former Boss From Police Net, Traders Urge Uzodimma -Set To Protest In Imo

Traders in Imo State have expressed worries over the continued detention of the President of the State Amalgamated Markets and Traders Association, ISAMATA, Emmanuel Ezeanochie by the police since penultimate Monday.

Recall that Ezeanochie was arrested and slammed into police custody pending conclusion of investigation of his stewardship as ISAMATA President.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday 21st May,2024, a trader who gave his name as Ebere Azuatalam begged the state Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma to look beyond “hear-say” and direct the police to free Ezeanochie to reunite with his family.

Azuatalam who is a trader in Ekeukwu, Owerri begged the governor to look inward and set up a committee comprising traders and government officials to investigate the president.

Some traders at World Bank Market reminded the governor that Ezeanochie mobilized heavily for his second term election and deserved no embarrassment.

The traders who pleaded that their identities be concealed said a civil panel could look into Ezeanochie’s activities as ISAMATA boss.

According to them,”Ezeanochie gave a face lift to markets and traders in Imo State thus deserves a better treatment.