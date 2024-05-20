How Armed Men Whisked Away Uzodimma’s Former Aide, Chinasa Nwaneri Over Alleged Fraud In Imo

Suspected armed security officers have reportedly arrested Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, the former aide to the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

Nze Nwaneri was arrested in a hotel close to Imo State government House Owerri, over the weekend.

The Police command in Imo State is yet to react over the news, but a source in the government House told the Impartial Observes on condition of anonymity that Nwaneri’s arrest and detention was an order from the governor.

He said that Nwaneri was directly Indicted in serials of land frauds and grabbing cases in the State.

The source also told our 247 that Emmanuel Ezeanochie statement in the police implicated Nwaneri who was said to have forged governor Uzodimma’s signature in many occasions for Land Allocation correspondences.

Source within government House Owerri, further revealed that the governor has vowed to punish those involved in land rackets in the State, not exempting his close aides and political associates.

Impartial Observes gathered over the weekend that Ezeanochi, who is the former ISAMATA Chairman in Imo secured his release from Police detention, after exposing secret information connecting Nwaneri and other undisclosed top Civil Servants in the Imo State ministry of lands and politicians close to the governor who were involved in the fraud.

Amongst secret information revealed by Ezeanochi was the fraudulent allocation of lands and shops in Imo market, Egbeada and Relief Markets Owerri where Nwaneri was Indicted.

Ezeanochi was arrested last week by the governor’s directive, for duping Imo traders multi-million naira with fake promise of securing lands for traders Estate in Imo.

It could be recall that Nze Nwaneri, during Hope Uzodimma’s first term adminstration was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on special duties.

Nwaneri who is yet to be appointed in the new administration have been facing several criminal allegations in the State, which led to arrest and detention of one Noble Atulegwu Abiaso , the then commissioner for Lands.

The Impartial Observers were told that most lands along major expressways, including Owerri/Onitsha, Owerri/Aba, Owerri/Port Harcourt, and Owerri/Okigwe road were conspicuously sold off by the sacked commissioner and other close associates of the governor, including Chinasa Nwaneri.