8.4 C
New York
Friday, May 10, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Eat Well, Keep Feat — Soludo’s Wife Advises, As She Showcases Her Gymnastics Skills

Health

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo has showcased her expertise and skillfulness as a gymnast.

Mrs. Soludo, who is the Founder of a health tips promotion and awareness campaign NGO — Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo — took to her official social media page on Friday, May 10, to display her skills in the field of gymnastics through photos of her weekend exercise session.

The First Lady, also called on the members of the public to always remember to keep feat; while also urging them to eat well and live healthier, to be the best version of themselves.

READ ALSO  Encomiums, As Anambra Philanthropist, Otti Marks Birthday

“It’s Friday! Always remember, every day is another chance to get Stronger, eat Better, live Healthier and to be the best version of you,” she wrote.

See more photos below:

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
NNPC/First E&P JV Empowers NGOs with N53.4m

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Journalist, Obeta Bags Chieftaincy Title from Catholic Church

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports