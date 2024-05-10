Eat Well, Keep Feat — Soludo’s Wife Advises, As She Showcases Her Gymnastics Skills

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo has showcased her expertise and skillfulness as a gymnast.

Mrs. Soludo, who is the Founder of a health tips promotion and awareness campaign NGO — Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo — took to her official social media page on Friday, May 10, to display her skills in the field of gymnastics through photos of her weekend exercise session.

The First Lady, also called on the members of the public to always remember to keep feat; while also urging them to eat well and live healthier, to be the best version of themselves.

“It’s Friday! Always remember, every day is another chance to get Stronger, eat Better, live Healthier and to be the best version of you,” she wrote.

See more photos below: