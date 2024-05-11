8.4 C
New York
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Rivers: Gov. Fubara Gazettes Order 001, Relocates Assembly Sitting To Government House

Politics
How Lawmakers Strip Gov. Fubara’s Power To Appoint LG Caretakers In Rivers State
How Lawmakers Strip Gov. Fubara's Power To Appoint LG Caretakers In Rivers State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The political crisis rocking Rivers State added a new twist on Friday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara gazetted Executive Order 001, relocating the House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Impartial Observers authoritively reports that the gazette dated December 14th, 2023, cited the burning of the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly on October 29th, 2023, as the reason for the relocation.

According to the governor, the current state of the chamber was unsafe and constituted a threat to the lives of the staff of the members of the House of Assembly.

He said it was necessary to carry out urgent repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the burned and damaged chambers of the House of Assembly.

He added that it was reasonable to ensure that the proceedings of the House of Assembly were not impeded or frustrated.

He said: “Now, therefore, I, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, this 30th day of October 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby issue, order and direct that all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, until the repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the chambers of Rivers State House of Assembly.”

