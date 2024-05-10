NNPC/First E&P JV Empowers NGOs with N53.4m

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and First Exploration & Production Limited (First E&P) joint venture (JV) has donated the sum of N53million to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Nigeria.

Under the JV’s Impact First Initiative, the donation, targeted towards enhancing societal welfare, would address areas such as good healthcare and well-being, quality education as well as economic growth within the nation.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony, NNPC Ltd’s Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, expressed gratitude to First E & P for initiating the laudable programme.

Represented by the Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Mrs. Edith Lawson, Wunti highlighted NNPC Ltd’s belief in the power of CSR, stressing that the Company remains committed to working with its partners to impact the lives of the less-privileged.

Wunti said under the initiative, projects and programmes executed include the provision of classrooms, ICT Centres, laboratories and other infrastructural intervention projects, scholarships, quiz competitions, skill acquisitions, and economic empowerment, a testimony to NNPC’s dedication to fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

Wunti described First E & P’s foresight and leadership as commendable, adding that the partner has spearheaded the initiative towards meaningful change that will ensure a better future for all Nigerians.

Among the beneficiaries of the donation were the Irede Foundation, which provides custom-made artificial limbs to child amputees aged 0-18 and Human Development Initiative (HDI), which focuses on tackling fundamental issues of poverty, injustice, neglect, deprivation, and equality among vulnerable people.

Others were the OISA Foundation, which transforms lives through interventions in the education and healthcare sectors; Cerebral Palsy Center, which renders support to families with children with cerebral palsy as well as the Niola Cancer Care Foundation, which organises awareness talks and screens communities for colon cancer.