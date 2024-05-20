8.4 C
Dearth of Teachers: Soludo Recruits More 3,115 for Nnewi South, Ihiala, Others

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in Anambra State has approved the just-concluded recruitment of more teachers to further address the problem of dearth of teachers in some public schools in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Monday.

He said the recruitment, which is the second phase so far done by the Soludo Administration in a couple of months, was purely based on merit, while the exercise itself was based on CTB exam.

According to him, a total of 3,115 teachers (comprising 1,115 for primary schools and 2,000 for secondary schools) were recruited this time, which has also been approved by the Anambra State Executive Council.

Mr. Nwosu further emphasized that the new recruitment was done mainly to address shortages of teachers in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the State, such as Anambra West Local Government Area, Ayamelum, Anambra East Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, and Awka North.

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo had earlier in December 2022, also engaged and presented appointment letters to 5,000 newly-recruited teachers across the state, just few months after being sworn-in, among other feats so far recorded in the state’s education sector under his watch.

