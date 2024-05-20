Cheers, As Obi Storms Anambra Hospital Where First Heart Surgery Was Performed in the State (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching ONYOKOMITA has it that the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Nigeria’s general election, Mr. Peter Obi has visited the St. Joseph’s Specialist Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu.

According to verified sources, Obi stormed the popular mission hospital on Monday, May 20, where he was received by the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor.

The former Governor was also cheered up by a massive crowd of student nurses and staff of the institution, who were already waiting expectantly for his arrival.

As at the time of gathering this information, interaction on the purpose of Obi’s visit is still ongoing between him and the concerned authorities.

Recall that St. Joseph’s Specialist Hospital Adazi-Nnukwu was the hospital where the first heart surgery was performed in a Anambra State in 2014, by a team of 15 doctors and medical workers led by the renowned Anambra State based USA Cardiac surgeon, Dr. Joseph Nwiloh, after Obi named a building in the hospital during his tenure as Governor.

Obi, during his tenure, in 2013, also donated a whooping sum of N200m to the Hospital, after having earlier donated N10m in 2009 to it as support fund for its School of Midwifery.

He also recently, in 2021, donated N2m to the Hospital for the upgrade of its School of Midwifery, among huge support he has given to the hospital and its subsidiaries.

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu was founded in 1938 by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, and was, at the time, the only medical institution in the Old Awka Province and beyond.

Video from the Visit (video credit: Jude Atupulazi):