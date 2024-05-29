Chidoka doles out school fees for 530 students

*Free JAMB CBT Training for SS2/SS3 also

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Chidoka family, under the Nneka Chidoka Outreach Program (NCOP), an NGO has announced payment of the first term 2024/2025 school fees for five hundred and thirty(530) students at St. Andrews Primary and Secondary School.

Also included in the free will education largesse is a free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Computer-based Test(JAMB CBT) training for all the Senior Secondary school students (SS2 and SS3)in Obosi, Idemili North Council of Anambra State.

This initiative according to Chief Osita Chidoka, who spoke on behalf of the family, during the first memorial thanksgiving service of their late matriarch, Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka, at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi on Sunday.

The Family, he added has also expanded the Nneka Chidoka Outreach Program’s (NCOP) ongoing cancer screening and awareness campaign in Enugu and Anambra States to other states across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The current program has so far, facilitated cancer screenings for over 2,000 individuals and surgical interventions for about 50 persons at various stages of diagnosis.

Chief Chidoka also disclosed that In fulfilling their mother’s wishes, the Outreach Program had provided financial assistance to more than 200 women traders in Anambra and Abia States.

Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre, highlighted NCOP’s commitment to improving educational outcomes and early computer education, especially for the girl-child.

He

said, “This commitment is part of our broader mission to enhance cancer awareness and support community education,”

Community and church leaders at the event celebrated the Family’s philanthropic efforts, noting that the school fees support timing at the nation’s Children’s Day is crucial in providing equal educational opportunities to many.

In celebrating the philanthropic work of the Chidoka family, references were made to Chief Osita Chidoka’s previous contributions, including the donation of a multi-purpose one-storey church hall and various community projects initiated by Hon Obinna Chidoka during his tenure in the National Assembly.

In a press statement from the desk of Ikechukwu Okafor, the

Special Assistant (Media) to Chief Osita Chidoka these contributions were acknowledged as enduring symbols of their dedication to their community.

The church Vicar, Venerable Ikechukwu Ihemtuge, in response, described the continuous support as “living testaments to the family’s love of God and dedication to the community”.