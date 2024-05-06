IPOB: Kanu’s wife finally visits husband in DSS dungeon, thanks Ubah for facilitating the visit

By Tony Oraeki, Awka

The wife of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mrs. Uchechi Okwu Kanu has thanked Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah,representing Anambra South senatorial zone, for facilitating her visit to her husband, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in DSS dungeon for some donkey years.

Mrs. Kanu had on April 16 visited her husband, Nnamdi Kanu at the Directorate of State Services, DSS, where he has been detained since 2021, after he was renditioned from Kenya.

It was gathered that Nnamdi Kanu’s wife had severally been denied access to her husband, until last month when she approached Senator Ubah for help, who swiftly facilitated her visit.

During a live session on Radio Biafra on Sunday, Mrs Kanu who addressed some Igbo people living in UK and other parts of the world thanked Ubah, saying that she knows that a lot of Igbo elites are genuinely concerned about the unlawful incarceration of her husband, and were working silently to help him regain his freedom.

She said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who moved swiftly to facilitate my visit to my husband in DSS custody. I thank you sir.

“I thank other Igbo politicians, governors and political office holders who are concerned about the plight of my husband. A lot of these elites are concerned about the unlawful detention of my husband, and are working silently to secure a round table discussion for his release. I’m thankful to them.”

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah also told journalists that he facilitated the visit of Mrs. Kanu to her husband when he learnt that she was finding it difficult to visit him in detention.

According to the Senator, “Yes, she was in Nigeria and she approached me and told me that she needed to visit her husband, but was finding it difficult, so I immediately intervened. I visited her husband too with her in the company of Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor. She met with her husband in the DSS facility on April 16, 2024.”

Kanu has been in DSS custody since 2021, after he was rearrested for allegedly jumping bail in 2017 when he fled the country.