Your Security Efforts, Impactful, Commendable — NUJ Hails Anambra CP, Lauds Soludo for Restoring Pipe-borne Water 16 Years After

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Journalists in Anambra have commended the efforts and achievements of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye in making the State safer.

The pen pushers gave the commendation on Thursday, April 4, during the monthly Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council.

Tagged “Finishing Strong”, the event, which had CP Adeoye as the Guest, also featured a media parley between the journalists and the Commissioner, during which he fielded some questions from the newsmen on the general security situation in the State, vis-a-vis before and since his assumption of office as the State’s Police Chief barely nine months ago.

Addressing the Congress, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, commended the impacts of CP Adeoye’s security initiatives and the various feats so far recorded by the State’s Police Command under his watch, even as he gears towards finishing strong in his policing career in few months time when he would retire from active service.

Comrade Odogwu, while commending the CP and his team for the results of their efforts, also congratulated him on the honour recently done to him in the State by the government through naming of a street after him in the capital territory.

The NUJ Chairman, also, on behalf of the Union, lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo for restoring pipe-borne water in the State after over 16 years such thing was last seen in the State. He highlighted the various ways the pipe-borne water can benefit the State and her residents, while also urging the Governor to sustain further reticulation of the water.

The Congress also called on Governor Soludo to look into the proliferation of the state’s capital city by child beggars and people using sick and underage children to beg alms in the city —an act that has not only defaced the capital city, but also exposes the children to danger.

Earlier speaking, CP Adeoye, extolled the cordial relationship existing between the media and the State’s Police Command, as well as the support the Command, under his watch, has so far enjoyed from the media, which, he attested, contributed significantly to the successes recorded by the Command.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Commissioner, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Akin Fakorede, made some clarifications on the various security-related happenings in the State, and also recounted the efforts and achievements of the Command in addressing the issues and further strengthening the general security of the State.

According to him, the Command has also recently introduced some new proactive policing strategies and initiatives, and will sustain the raid against insecurity in the State.

Contributing, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu highlighted the specific giant strides made by the Command in the past few weeks, including the raiding and destruction of insurgents’ camps at Achalla, Ogbunka, Aguluezechukwu, Ogboji, and other places; rescuing of kidnap victims, recovering of three beretta pistols from cultists at Ogidi and Ekwulobia, among other arms and ammunitions recovered at Awada, other insurgents’ camps and other locations.

While underscoring the importance of stakeholders engagement and collaboration, the police authority also assured of sustained synergy with the media and other relevant agencies, to further enhance the security of lives and properties of Ndị Anambra.

Also present at the event was the immediate-past State Chairman of NUJ in Anambra and incumbent South-East Vice President of the Union, Comrade Emma Ifesinachi, among others.