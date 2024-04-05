In Anambra, 9 Persons Involve in 3 Road Accidents Within 24 Hours, One Confirmed Dead

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than nine persons have been involved in accidents at different locations within a space of twenty-four hours, in Anambra State.

While the accidents are three in number, one of them is said to be fatal, while the others are not.

The first in the list of the crash was said to have occured at the front of the Government Technical College, Umuchu, along Umuchu—Uga—Umunze Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the State. The lone crash, which reportedly occured at about 2:20pm on Thursday, April 4, was said to have involved two persons (male adults) who were cruising in an ash-coloured Lexus 350, (2006 Model) with registration number SMK 231 GA, before the crash.

Reports have it that the driver of the vehicle was speeding and possibly feeling dizzy at the same time, which led to the tumbling of the vehicle.

Photos from the scene of the crash show the vehicle turned sideward, as residents and passersby crowded the scene.

The two victims of the crash were also said to have come out alive, but were unconscious, and were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Following closely after the crash was another crash that occured just about an hour later (at 3:20pm) along the Onitsha—Asaba Bridgehead in Onitsha, leading to the death of one of the three victims involved in the accident.

Confirming this to newsmen in a press statement, the Staff Officer, Public Education of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, ARC C. A. Iyiegbuniwe, said the crash involved an articulated white and green Mercedes Benz vehicle with the registration number NKE25LG.

“The vehicle had a brake failure and rammed into people. Two persons were injured and one female was killed.

“On arrival at the scene, FRSC men took the two injured persons to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while the dead person was taken to Toronto Mortuary,” the statement partly read.

According to Iyiegbuniwe in the statement, the Sector Commandant, FRSC, Anambra State, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, has sympathized with the families of the victims of the crash while also warning against speeding.

The third in the series of the road traffic crashes occured at the popular Aroma Junction, Awka, the State capital on Friday, April 5, involving a spectacular Awka-based town crier and comic character, Mr. Aiza Nwosu, popularly known as Aiza Awka, among other persons.

Mr. Nwosu, who is a well-known public information announcer with his vehicle and public address system mounted on it, was said to be the principal character in the crash that involved no fewer than 4 persons.

It was gathered that his vehicle knocked down some road users, including a tricycle rider, during the crash. Sources also revealed that Nwosu and about three other persons involved in the crash were immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, as some of them were said to be unconscious at the time.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has yet been made on the crash, neither have the full details of the circumstances surrounding the crash been made known by the relevant authorities.