Enugu Police Arrest Man For Stealing Dispatch Rider’s Motorcycle

Enugu Police Command Operatives serving in Awkunanaw Police Division, on April 1, 2024, at about 5:30 p.m., arrested one Musa Abdullahi ‘m’, aged 22, in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, and recovered a Logistics Company’s Daylong Motorcycle, which he fraudulently stole from its rider (names withheld) at One-Day, Agbani Road, Enugu, at about 3:00 p.m. on the same date.

The suspect’s arrest is following the receipt of a report from the rider alleging how the suspect unsuspectingly made away with the motorcycle under the pretense of being a mechanic and could fix the motorbike, which broke down at the mentioned location in Enugu.

A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect, after presenting himself as a mechanic who could fix the motorcycle, asked the rider to go to the distant New Artisan, Enugu, to buy a sprocket, which he said was responsible for the breakdown of the motorbike. The rider complied but came back to meet the absence of the suspect, who had made away with the motorbike to the faraway Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, where he was arrested by the operatives.

Given this unfortunate criminal circumstance, the public, particularly motorists, are hereby advised to be wary of who they allow to assist them in this manner, to avoid falling prey to such criminals and their activities.