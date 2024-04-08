Soludo, Others Present As YPP Federal Lawmaker, Nnabuife, Goes for Thanksgiving over Election Victory

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a gathering of who is who and moment of panegyrics at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Umunze in Orumba South L.G.A. of Anambra State on Sunday, as the Member representing the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers, Hon. Princess Chinwe Clara Nnabuife of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) danced to the altar with heart of thanksgiving to God for her election victories.

Hon. Nnabuife had defeated her predecessor, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) and other contestants in the 2023 general election, to take over the Green Chamber position.

However, Hon. Ezenwankwo was said to have approached the court shortly after the election, to challenge the outcome, on the claim that the election was inconclusive in some parts of the constituency, especially in Nanka, his hometown. This resulted to scheduling of a re-run election at the said affected polling units, scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The build-up for the election was laced with reactions and counter reactions from different corners, and which even culminated to the gruesome assassination of the YPP Chairman of Nanka Ward 1, Chief Joseph Ezenwegbu (Joe Mohale); as well as the alleged kidnap of another indigene of the community, Chief Patrick Ezeanaka; among other happenings.

Hon. Nnabuife, who hails from Umunze, at some points, said she was receiving life threats from some yet-to-be-identified persons, warning her not to step her feet into Nanka again for any reason, let alone campaigning there ahead of the election.

These threats and pre-election brigandage notwithstanding, the election was eventually conducted in a violence-free process, as the presence of adequate security made the exercise calm, free and fair; while Hon. Nnabuife still floored her opponents to retain her seat, in another landslide victory.

It was in celebration of this significant election victory that the Federal Lawmaker was joined by top-notch political figures in the State, including Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and other dignitaries, as she went for thanksgiving in her home church on Sunday, April 7.

Speaking at the event, the celebrant, Hon. Nnabuife expressed profound gratitude to God for His faithfulness and the overwhelming support of her constituents. She hinted on the journey that led to her victory, commending the tireless efforts of the people and the unwavering belief of the electorate in her ability and representation; even as she also reassured not to disappoint Ndị Orumba North and South.

The Lawmaker, while harping on the need for unity and collective action in achieving greater progress and development of the constituency, also pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of her constituents, re-assuring of her commitment to serving diligently and advocating for their interests at the federal level. She also extolled the leadership style of Governor Soludo, commending him for providing adequate security and giving everybody a fair-playing ground in the election, irrespective of political party affiliation.

On his own part, Governor Soludo, while addressing the congregation, congratulated Hon. Nnabuife again on her landslide victory; even as he also called on politicians to desist from initiating unnecessary litigations after election winner is declared. According to the Governor, this will help to minimize distraction and waste of time and resources of the winner, which would have been properly channelled and used to achieve a whole lot for the people.

The Governor, while calling for collective action towards the overall development of the State, also acknowledged the severity of the hunger and other effects of the current economic realities in land on the citizens. He further advised Ndị Anambra to leverage the condition to become self-reliant and self-sufficient, especially by keying into the agricultural revolution long advocated by his administration.

Governor Soludo, who highlighted some of the progresses and achievements of his administration, further assured to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Earlier speaking, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, maintained that victory belongs to God, while also congratulating and wishing the lawmaker success in her legislative duties, even as he called on the congregation to always pray for those in leadership positions and to always put their trust in God in all situation.

Also present at the event were: former Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Emeka Sibeudu; the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor; the Chief of Protocol to the Governor and Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Chinedu Nwoye Glamour; the Special Adviser to Governor on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu; the Chairman of the Anambra Urban Regeneration Council, Arch. Mike Okonkwo; the Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba South, Prince Neville Uchendu and his Orumba North counterpart, Hon. Ogochukwu Nnamdi Ekwueme; among other dignitaries and top government functionaries.

While many of the dignitaries in attendance were stalwarts of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA); Hon. Nnabuife’s political ally, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who recently decamped from YPP to the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2025 governorship election, was not seen at occasion, creating room for speculations.

Among other highpoints, the thanksgiving, saying of special prayer for the celebrant and majestically ushering her to the reception ground with traditional music made the event a memorable spectacular one.