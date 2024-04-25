Traders Count Losses, As Nwifuru Demolishes Shops In Ebonyi State Amid Economic Hardship

Traders and landlords in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, are counting their losses following the demolition of shops and residential buildings along Ogoja Road and Vanco junction.

It was gathered that the government wanted to build a flyover at the popular Ogoja road and Vanco junction which led to the demolition.

However, traders and landlords that inhabit that area are lamenting bitterly over the level of damages and losses they have incurred over the sudden demolition, saying that they are stranded and don’t know what to do.

In an interview with some of the affected traders in the area who gave their names as Anayo and Chimezie lamented bitterly over the sudden demolition of their shops without any valid notice to that effect, saying that their goods were outside since they didn’t know where to pack them.

They further noted that no form of compensation had been given to them by the government, but only forms were submitted.

“It’s not as if we don’t like development, but this demolition affected me a lot because there was no single information nor notice given to us to vacate this place before this demolition.

“See how everybody is running helter skelter; some even sustained injury. We don’t even have a place to pack our goods. We are not happy at all.