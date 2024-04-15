15 Killed As Explosion Hits Maritime Border Of Bakassi

Explosion has killed at least 12 Joint Border Patrol team at the maritime border of Bakassi Peninsula as Black Marine, a Biafran separatist militant group throws IED at the oil site in Atabong East.

According to report, the militant group left Abana to Atabong East, and on their way killed three Cameroon Gendarmes before arriving Atabong in Idabato subdivision.

Atabong youth union secretary Ndem Effiong who witnessed the incident told newsmen that the Black Marine drove with two boats shouting and asking civilians to leave the area.

Effiong have also advised natives of the community not to go close to the oil companies and the drilling site till further notice.

Two days ago, Joint Border Patrol killed the G1 of Dragon Fighter Marine, Inyang Okokon aka G1 Vampire during an air raid in Atabong East creeks.