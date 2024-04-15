8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

15 Killed As Explosion Hits Maritime Border Of Bakassi

World News
Joint Border Patrol Kills G1 Of Biafra's Dragon Militant in Bakassi 
Joint Border Patrol Kills G1 Of Biafra's Dragon Militant in Bakassi 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Explosion has killed at least 12 Joint Border Patrol team at the maritime border of Bakassi Peninsula as Black Marine, a Biafran separatist militant group throws IED at the oil site in Atabong East.

According to report, the militant group left Abana to Atabong East, and on their way killed three Cameroon Gendarmes before arriving Atabong in Idabato subdivision.

Atabong youth union secretary Ndem Effiong who witnessed the incident told newsmen that the Black Marine drove with two boats shouting and asking civilians to leave the area.

Effiong have also advised natives of the community not to go close to the oil companies and the drilling site till further notice.

READ ALSO  Joint Border Patrol Kills G1 Of Biafra's Dragon Militant in Bakassi 

Two days ago, Joint Border Patrol killed the G1 of Dragon Fighter Marine, Inyang Okokon aka G1 Vampire during an air raid in Atabong East creeks.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Vigilante Operatives Allegedly Torture 60-Year-Old Man to Death for Selling Water Tank in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Joint Border Patrol Kills G1 Of Biafra's Dragon Militant in Bakassi 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.