Social Security: Kano government to support residents of the Children’s Home

… Disabled Commission Underway

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reaffirmed his administration’s commitments to supporting the residents of the Kano children’s home in achieving a higher quality of life even as they transition into adulthood.

This commitment reflects the administration’s ongoing endeavor to provide social security and a prosperous existence for the children’s home residents.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf conveyed this message during an Iftar gathering at the Government House in Kano, where he hosted residents of the children’s home and individuals living with disabilities.

Governor Abba emphasized that, in light of his administration’s concern for addressing the needs of vulnerable members of society, his government has expanded the mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to encompass children and individuals with disabilities, aiming to enhance their quality of life through tailored policies.

He committed to addressing issues such as job creation, access to tertiary education, provision of scholarships, and support for the marriage of female residents of the children’s home, in accordance with the government’s principle of inclusivity in providing the benefits of democracy to all segments of society.

Furthermore, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed plans to establish an agency dedicated to the welfare of individuals living with disabilities and pledged to appoint leaders from within the community to oversee the agency.

He expressed joy in acknowledging the contributions of the children’s home residents and individuals living with disabilities to the peaceful coexistence and socio-economic advancement of Kano.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Children, and Persons with Disabilities, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji, expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for prioritizing women’s development and enhancing the lives of individuals living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Engineer Musa Shaba, the State Chairman of the Joint Associations of People Living with Disabilities (JONAPLWD), expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the renovation of Yadakunya General Hospital and the medical interventions provided to spinal cord patients, among other initiatives.