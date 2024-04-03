8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Social Security: Kano government to support residents of the Children’s Home

N/East
KNSG sues for calm as appeal court delivers judgment on governorship election
Kano State map

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

… Disabled Commission Underway

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reaffirmed his administration’s commitments to supporting the residents of the Kano children’s home in achieving a higher quality of life even as they transition into adulthood.

This commitment reflects the administration’s ongoing endeavor to provide social security and a prosperous existence for the children’s home residents.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf conveyed this message during an Iftar gathering at the Government House in Kano, where he hosted residents of the children’s home and individuals living with disabilities.

Governor Abba emphasized that, in light of his administration’s concern for addressing the needs of vulnerable members of society, his government has expanded the mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to encompass children and individuals with disabilities, aiming to enhance their quality of life through tailored policies.

READ ALSO  Man stab his brother to death - Police

He committed to addressing issues such as job creation, access to tertiary education, provision of scholarships, and support for the marriage of female residents of the children’s home, in accordance with the government’s principle of inclusivity in providing the benefits of democracy to all segments of society.

Furthermore, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed plans to establish an agency dedicated to the welfare of individuals living with disabilities and pledged to appoint leaders from within the community to oversee the agency.

He expressed joy in acknowledging the contributions of the children’s home residents and individuals living with disabilities to the peaceful coexistence and socio-economic advancement of Kano.

READ ALSO  More Controversy As Ningi Demands Reinstatement, Threatens To Drag Akpabio Before NBA

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Children, and Persons with Disabilities, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji, expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for prioritizing women’s development and enhancing the lives of individuals living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Engineer Musa Shaba, the State Chairman of the Joint Associations of People Living with Disabilities (JONAPLWD), expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the renovation of Yadakunya General Hospital and the medical interventions provided to spinal cord patients, among other initiatives.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
KNSG poises to revamp Civil Service – Governor Abba Kabir
Next article
Herdsmen Kidnap 2 Varsity Students In Taraba
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  More Controversy As Ningi Demands Reinstatement, Threatens To Drag Akpabio Before NBA

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.