KNSG poises to revamp Civil Service – Governor Abba Kabir

The Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has reaffirmed his commitments to modernizing the Civil Service in order to facilitate the timely implementation of policies and programs that directly impact the lives of the state’s residents.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Tuesday.

During an Iftar gathering with executives from twenty-two unions representing various sectors, Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of the Civil Service as the operational core of any government.

He pledged to continuously support and enhance the Civil Service through training, re-training, and fostering a conducive work environment to optimize productivity and improve service quality.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude for the leadership and camaraderie demonstrated by the union executives, highlighting the harmonious relationship between the State government and the unions.

He urged for continuation of this positive dynamic to progress together.

The Governor reiterated the government’s dedication to prioritizing education, recognizing it as the foundation of societal development.

He called on all individuals to contribute towards this goal.

In a remark the University don Professor Abdallah Uba Adamu, who speaks at the event praised the Governor for his efforts in advancing Kano State.

He urged the state government to establish a framework for implementing research findings to generate policy recommendations that promote good governance.