Herdsmen Kidnap 2 Varsity Students In Taraba

Armed Fulani herdsmen on Monday invaded Federal University Wukari, Taraba state and abducted two students.

Mr. Sule Gani, the chief security officer of the university confirmed the incident in a phone conversation with journalists.

Gani said, a male and female ex-students of the university who came to clear their papers were abducted by armed Fulani herdsmen.

Gani added the two former students were abducted while eating at one of the shops in the university.

“Yes, Fulani herdsmen invaded the university yesterday(Monday) and abducted two of our students. Though, they are ex- student who came to clear their papers.

“They were eating at one of the shops within the university when the armed herdsmen invaded the university. Both the food sellers and other eye witnesses of the incident confirmed to us that the attackers were Fulani.

“We have mobilized both the military and police who are doing their best to ensure the rescue of the students” the chief security officer said.