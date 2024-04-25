“Only Contributors Will Receive Favour From My Office” – Imo Commissioner Designate, Begins Fund Raising For Inauguration

One of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Commissioner designates and erstwhile Special Adviser, Ifeanyi Oruh, has kept tongues wagging by embarking on fund raising to support his upcoming inauguration.

The Commissioner designate, who is said to be very close to the Governor in addition to coming from the same Local Government Area is said to have set up a WhatsApp group in which he, included all past political appointees who were requested to contribute handsomely into FCMB account number 5039070027, with the account name Adikibe Ikenna Anthony.

One of those who said that he has paid money into the said account number as directed in the WhatsApp message expressed dismay that those who paid less than #50,000 were acknowledged but their names were not recorded alongside those who contributed huge amounts.

Another source who also claimed to have contributed money for the Commissioner designate inauguration said, “it is very annoying that a Commissioner designate has from the onset made it clear that only those who contribute money to support his inauguration will benefit from his office. Is it not too early for him to start talking about who will benefit and who will not benefit from his office. It is very clear that he is talking advantage of his closeness to the Governor who is said to give him uninterrupted audience and attention, hence many people believe that he is likely to be the next “Mr Fix”.

The source who pleaded anonymity also stated that Oruh was reportedly overheard telling some of his friends that only those who contribute money for his inauguration will have access to or benefit from his office and that of the Governor”.

It was also gathered that the WhataApp group was opened for the reception of our leader Hon Sir Ifeanyi Oruh, a commissioner designate” is the caption of the Whatsapp group which has Oruh, himself as the Admin, hence it is believed that he knows and is comfortable with all the information disseminated therein.

Others who commented on the controversy elicited by the WhatsApp group and the motive behind it, blamed Governor Uzodinma for having become so clannish to the extent that he has forgotten that there are other local government areas aside Oru East and Oru West that already has three Commissioner designates, in addition to the Accountant General and the Governor himself. How far is that in a state that has 27 local government areas?