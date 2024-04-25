8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

“Only Contributors Will Receive Favour From My Office” – Imo Commissioner Designate, Begins Fund Raising For Inauguration

S/East
Eleven Days After Cabinet Dissolution, Stakeholders Lobby For Appointment Slots In Dollars, Imo Governor Yet To Constitute Excos
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

One of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Commissioner designates and erstwhile Special Adviser, Ifeanyi Oruh, has kept tongues wagging by embarking on fund raising to support his upcoming inauguration.

The Commissioner designate, who is said to be very close to the Governor in addition to coming from the same Local Government Area is said to have set up a WhatsApp group in which he, included all past political appointees who were requested to contribute handsomely into FCMB account number 5039070027, with the account name Adikibe Ikenna Anthony.

One of those who said that he has paid money into the said account number as directed in the WhatsApp message expressed dismay that those who paid less than #50,000 were acknowledged but their names were not recorded alongside those who contributed huge amounts.

Another source who also claimed to have contributed money for the Commissioner designate inauguration said, “it is very annoying that a Commissioner designate has from the onset made it clear that only those who contribute money to support his inauguration will benefit from his office. Is it not too early for him to start talking about who will benefit and who will not benefit from his office. It is very clear that he is talking advantage of his closeness to the Governor who is said to give him uninterrupted audience and attention, hence many people believe that he is likely to be the next “Mr Fix”.

READ ALSO  Breaking: Another Veteran Nollywood Actor Dies Days After Junior Pope's Death

The source who pleaded anonymity also stated that Oruh was reportedly overheard telling some of his friends that only those who contribute money for his inauguration will have access to or benefit from his office and that of the Governor”.

It was also gathered that the WhataApp group was opened for the reception of our leader Hon Sir Ifeanyi Oruh, a commissioner designate” is the caption of the Whatsapp group which has Oruh, himself as the Admin, hence it is believed that he knows and is comfortable with all the information disseminated therein.

Others who commented on the controversy elicited by the WhatsApp group and the motive behind it, blamed Governor Uzodinma for having become so clannish to the extent that he has forgotten that there are other local government areas aside Oru East and Oru West that already has three Commissioner designates, in addition to the Accountant General and the Governor himself. How far is that in a state that has 27 local government areas?

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Akpabio’s Recipe For Justice Reforms In Nigeria – By Ola Awoniyi
Next article
Enugu State Govt Awards Scholarship to Little Girl Rescued by Anambra Govt After Her Madam Inserted Hot Knife into Her Private Part

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Such Thing Never Happened in My Community — Anambra Monarch Debunks Story of Alleged Kidnap, Rape of Man and His Family Members by Herdsmen

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.