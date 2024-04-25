Enugu State Govt Awards Scholarship to Little Girl Rescued by Anambra Govt After Her Madam Inserted Hot Knife into Her Private Part

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Governor Peter Mbah-led Enugu State Government has awarded a full-time scholarship to little Miss Happiness Nwafor, who was recently rescued by the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare after she was brutalized by her madam, one Mrs. Adachukwu Okafor.

Recall that the 11-year-old Happiness Nwafor, who was a housekeeper, was in February this year, brutalized by her Madam, Mrs. Okafor, an Anambra-based female lawyer, who allegedly inserted hot knife into the private part of the little girl as punishment, as well as burnt some parts of her buttocks and cheeks with hot iron in Akpaka, Onitsha, where they were residing.

She was, however, rescued and treated by the Anambra State Government, who also facilitated the apprehension and the ongoing prosecution of the suspect.

The Enugu-born 11-year-old girl, who has recovered from her condition, was, over the week, handed over to the Government of Enugu State, which also awarded her a scholarship.

Performing the handover in her office in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, while thanking God for the child’s health, said it is in the culture of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to regard and treat every resident of the state as Onye Anambra, irrespective of their states of origin.

She expressed her gladness on the well-being of the victim and her current state of health, even as she also urged the Enugu State Government to bring her back to Anambra after the award of the scholarship, as her presence matters a lot in the continuation and completion of the prosecution of her tormentor, who is already in custody.

Responding, the Enugu State Commissioner for Women Affairs who went to receive the child on behalf of the State Government commended the Soludo Administration, Commissioner Obinabo, and the First Lady of the State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, for their intervention, care and concern for the little girl, noting that the Enugu State Governor, Barr. Mbah and his wife, Mrs. Nkechi Mbah would remain ever joyful and grateful for their motherly and fatherly role in rescuing the child, treating her and and also pursuing justice for her.

The Enugu Commissioner, who also displayed the letter of the award of scholarship to Miss Nwafor, also revealed that the scholarship is full time and would take care of her education up to the university level; even as she also thanked God for the life of the little girl.

Watch the video below: