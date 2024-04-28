Anambra Community Protests over Lingering Leadership Tussle, Disappearance of Their Generators

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The people of Amanuke community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested and appealed the urgent intervention of the government over the leadership tussle in the community and the surprised disappearance of two lister generators donated to the town by MTN.

The people, during the protest, held over the weekend, also indicted the some individuals in the community in the said disappearance of the generators. They further lamented that the criminal incident has strangulated the economic life of the town.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the protest, the leader of the protesters, Chief Okafor Ebubedike, said it was regrettable that all efforts made to recover the stolen items have proved abortive, stressing that both the economic and social lives of the people have also been affected by the incident, which also brews crimes.

“All the young men who rely on power to do their work have been sent back to the streets,” he regretted.

He also attributed the insecurity and stagnancy in the development of the town to the rancor and leadership tussle raging in the community, while also calling for government’s intervention.

According to him, some people who masquerade themselves as leaders and stakeholders of the community conspired to steal and sell the two missing lister generators that served various purposes to the people of the community.

“So, we are appealing to His Excellency, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to come to our rescue. All we need as it stands now is a peaceful reconciliation of leadership crisis in the community; and this problem will be solved once and for all.

“Our people have always been supportive of his government and indeed the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) since 2002 and this is why we urge the State government not to abandon us to our fate,” Ebubedike pleaded.

The protesters were also seen welding placards with different inscriptions, as they expressed their requests and grievances.