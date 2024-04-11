APC National Chairman, Family, Associates To Face Trial For Billion-Dollar Bribery Allegations in Kano

Kano State High Court has scheduled April 17th for the arraignment of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, and son Umar, alongside five others.

They face eight charges, including bribery allegations and misappropriation of public funds amounting to billions.

The case, presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na’aba, centers on accusations of dollar bribery and financial misconduct.

The State Government has assembled 15 witnesses for the trial, which implicates six additional defendants and spans allegations totaling $413,000 and N1.38 billion.