Monarch In Police Net Over Kidnap Of Ex- Accountant General, Murder Of Top Politician In Imo

A prominent traditional ruler from Orlu Local Government area, (name with held) is presently in police net following his alleged involvement in the kidnap of a former Accountant General of the state, Chief Uzoho and the murder of a top politician from Orlu LGA,others who identies are yet unknown.

A security source who spoke to Journalists on the condition of anonymity said, one of the suspects in the course of interrogation disclosed that the kidnapped ex- Accountant General paid a huge sum of money as ransom out of which the embattled monarch got the sum of twenty million naira.

The suspect also narrated how the detained traditional ruler, who prior to this incident was respected and revered kept their arms and ammunition for them in his palace and how they usually sneaked in at night to collect them when ever the need arises.

He also narrated how they murdered a top politician in the state popularly known as Chikago for refusing to be involved in the kidnap of the former Accountant General of Imo State and others who either refused or could not pay the amount of money demanded as ransom for their release.

The security also disclosed that, since the arrest and detention of the embattled monarch, there has been desperate and persistent pressure by some prominent traditional rulers in the area to secure his bail despite the enormity of the offence which every decent law abiding citizen should find repulsive.

The arrest and detention of the monarch in question has further raised concern about the clandestine involvement of high profile individuals with intimidating contacts in kidnapping and other criminal activities, hence, the difficulty in checkmating their activities and bringing them to book, especially in Orsu, Orlu and environ.

When contacted, some members of the Ezes cabinet who do not want their names in print confirmed the incident adding that they are still in shock about the development which they described as an irony of fate which has cast a dent on the community and it’s royal stool.

According to them,at first,they were angry that their Monarch was arrested like common criminal and were planning to protest in Owerri before the revelation emerged on his involvement in Kidnap and other criminal activities.”Thank God we didnt protest eventually.We would taken side with a murderer”.

The Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye is yet to react to the story as at the time of filing this report.