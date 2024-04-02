ADC Dares Uzodimma To Conduct LG Polls To Test APC Popularity At Grassroots

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged the All Progressives Congress-controlled Imo State Government to conduct local government council elections if it means well for the youths and thinks it is popular at the grassroots.

The ADC threw the challenge in a statement dated April 1 and signed by its National Vice Chairman, South East Zone, Chilos Godsent.

The party said it knows full well that a democratic local government council system in Imo State has the capacity to economically and politically empower more than 10,000 youths of the state, including bringing about the rapid development of rural communities and drastic reduction in crimes.

It added that democratizing the local government councils will enhance the leadership capacity and competence of the youths who will emerge as council chairmen, deputy council chairmen, councilors and supervisory councilors.

The ADC said it aligns itself with the popular opinion that a democratic local government system will reduce insecurity and crime rates in the state.

According to it, some of the youths who indulge in organized crimes might be doing so because of joblessness, unemployment and the hardship that is currently ravaging the country.

It described as very unfortunate and unacceptable that successive administrations in the state have used caretaker committees, transition committees and sole administrators to run the local government councils in the state.

The party regretted that these stop-gap committees have often served as conduit pipes to loot council finds.