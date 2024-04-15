8.4 C
Modern Market: Bauchi begins payment of compensation to affected shop, house owners

N/East
Modern Market: Bauchi begins payment of compensation to affected shop, house owners
Modern Market: Bauchi begins payment of compensation to affected shop, house owners

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In its effort to burst and improve small and medium-sized enterprises businesses, the Bauchi State Government has commences the payment of compensation To owners of Houses, Shops and structures at The Central Market in the state metropolitan area.

The payment of compensation to owners of houses, shops and structures affected along the market areas which was being carried out by the Bauchi State Government through the Committee set up to reconstruct and remodel the Central Market.

Modern Market: Bauchi begins payment of compensation to affected shop, house owners Modern Market: Bauchi begins payment of compensation to affected shop, house owners
Chairman of the Committee double as General Manager Bauchi State Marketing and Termaninal Management Company Alh Mohammed Kabir Sizwe explained that the commenced of the payment would pave way for immediately reconstructions and upgrading of the market.

He added that the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed administration’s remains committed towards improving businesses and economic activities in the State.

The chairman, however, used the medium and called on the beneficiaries to support the efforts of the Governor to deliver more devident of democracy to the citizens of the state expecially at the grassroot levels.

According to him, said if the project is completed, both the trader’s and artisans in the State would enjoyed smoothly businesses transactions with free flow of traffic on the market and Assured that Governor Bala Abdulkadir would soon flags off the project.

