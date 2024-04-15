Sallah Homage – District Head demands justice over killing of his son

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The district head of Miri Alh Hussaini Abubakar Ghani has demand for justice over death of his son who was killed by a vigilante group of Bauchi State Vigilante and Youth Empowerment Agency on second day of Sallah in Bauchi.

The district head made the appealed when he grand an audience to newsmen over the weekend at his residence at Tura off Emir’s Drive in Bauchi, saying my son was killed some minutes after I lift him by a vigilante group of Umaru Shayi team.

According to the District Head who cartigorically said that he was there target after which his son take the crux for his death. “I’m sure they target at me, its me that they wanted to killed, but unfortunately my son was killed after I lift him.

He revealed that the group have attacked his procession for three cosegtive time of which he did know what’s was their motive or intention against us, until what happened to my son, they’ve attack us firstly at Tashan Babeye, secondly at Sheikh Dahiru’s mosque and thirtly along the Emir’s Drive towards my house as we’re coming back to house with my procession after paying homage to the Emir. And during the last encountered someone among the Vigilantee group members shot my son with live ammunition and he died immediately.

He equally accused them of being brutalising and beaten people unnecessarily without any reason for that, “I’ve the video clips with me and I will provide it for you as evidence to prove my allegations”,.

“I’ve filled and forwarded my compliants to the relevant security authority concern and government officials to inform them and seek justice over the death of my son.

“I’m appealing on the government to arrest the Vigilantee officials and made deep investigation on the matter with a view to fish out those behind the killing”,. The district head emphasized.

The district head described the incident as very very unfortunate because its was a day that Muslims Ummah are celebrating the Sallah following the completion of one month Ramadan and some people have created crisis and confusion which led to death of many people while others sustain various degrees of injuries, saying “its on call for, the government and security agencies must do something on the hericulion act”,.

All efforts to get reactions from the officials and management of the Agency allegedly responsible for the killing prove abortive as the admin officer refused to comment on the matter and promised to call back when his boss the Director General of the Agency who doubles as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Security to the Bauchi State Governor, Umar Aliyu Shayi returned back from his official engagement at Yankari Game Reserves since yesterday.

However, other efforts to get his reaction through phone call, Umar Shayi said that he’s away for office assignment, but he will respond when he comes back on the allegations.

Similarly, the State Police Command has yet to issued any press release at the time of filling this report.

Recall that the late Muhammadu Ghani aged 25 years old was reported killed by the Vigilantee group on second day of Sallah during traditional culture of “Hawan Bariki” normally paid to Governor at his residence day after Sallah.