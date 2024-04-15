Gov Bala Mohammed receives families children, grand children on Sallah homage

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed this evening received the children and grand children of his immediate and extended families on a Sallah homage.



The Governor told them that he will continue to execute developmental projects across the state so as to leave legacies and land marks that can stand the taste of time.

He enjoined them to continue to support his administration with continues prayers and that he will continue to support them at their levels to enable them become responsible citizens in the society.

He said he is being loved by all the people across the twenty local Government areas of Bauchi state henced his resolved not to fail the people.

The Governor used the opportunity to reassure the people that the problem of water supply within the metropolitan city would Soon be over attributing the challenge to lack of power supply from the national grid.

The children and the Grand children separately appreciate the governor for given them the opportunity to fratanize with them pledging their unalloyed loyalty and support.