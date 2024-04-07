Mobilize more people to join our great party-Gov. Yusuf urges NNPP members

Kano state governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has urged all members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to rededicate themselves to advancing the party’s principles and foundational values.

This call was made during a goodwill address delivered by the governor at the NNPP’s Convention held in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf encouraged party members to persevere in reaching out and mobilizing additional individuals to join their ranks.

He emphasized that the effort to expand membership must be heightened.

Governor Yusuf also delineated some of his achievements during the eight months following his assumption of the office of Kano State governor under the NNPP banner.

The governor mentioned that despite enduring over eight months of legal battles aimed at disrupting the governance of Kano State, he was able to achieve significant milestones.

Mr. Yusuf highlighted fulfilling his campaign promises and promoting the party’s manifesto by initiating the recovery, reconstruction, and establishment of free Pediatric Care services at Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital in Kano.

Additionally, he mentioned fulfilling the commitment to organizing mass weddings for widows and divorcees, sponsoring 1,800 couples to marry under government auspices.

Furthermore, his administration reinstated first-class foreign scholarships, supporting 1,001 first-class graduates to pursue advanced degrees at various universities worldwide.

” Assistance was also provided to Kano State students enrolled in tertiary education institutions within Nigeria to settle their registration fees.

“The government made substantial progress in renovating and upgrading numerous elementary and post-elementary schools across the State, as well as reopening 21 out of the 26 skill acquisition institutes that had been closed by the previous administration.

” Construction of approximately 100 new girls’ secondary schools has commenced.

To recover misappropriated state assets and properties, Governor Yusuf’s administration established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate these matters and ensure justice for the State and its residents.

Additionally, another Judicial Commission of Inquiry was inaugurated to investigate instances of political violence, murder, disappearances, and other related cases from 2015 to 2023.