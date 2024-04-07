Your Journey to 2nd Tenure Will Be Very Easy — Anambra Community Tells Soludo After Receiving New Solar-Powered Borehole

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of Amajaana village in Nando, Anambra East Local Government have declared their total support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo, both to ensure that his administration succeeds and for his re-election into office for for second term in 2025.

The residents made the declaration over the weekend while receiving the newly-completed Amajaana Water Project, which was rehabilitated and handed over to them by the Anambra State Government, through the Ministry of Power and Water Resources.

The water project, which was previously non-functional, was rehabilitated, converted to solar-powered borehole, re-equiped with 3000-gallon tanks, and got technically handed over to the community for the service of their water need.

Speaking at the event, the President-General of Nando Development Union (NDU), Chief Christopher Nkechikwulu Nwakor, and the Chairman of the Amajaana Village, Dr. Graham Chukwunonso Amobi, extolled Governor Soludo for the various infrastructural projects he has so far undertaken in different parts of the State, and which Nando community has benefited from.

According to them, the water project, which is one of the projects the Governor has so far executed in the community, will help in significant ways in solving the water needs of the people. While assuring that they will massively reciprocate the Governor’s love in the next governorship election in the State; the duo also stressed that “the various projects and achievements of the present administration have already made Soludo’s journey to second term a very easier one than that of his first term.”

Chief Nwakor, however, appealed for expedited action on the rehabilitation of the Igboezulu Aguleri — Ubaranaisioyo Junction Road, and the Enuiyi Road —Achalla Farm, which, he said have not been tarred after the construction of the drainage channels.

Earlier speaking while performing the technical hand over of the facility to the community, the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, said the project was part of the steps towards actualizing the vision of the Soludo-led government to make Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland, adding that the project is durable and eco-friendly due to its use of solar as power source.

The Commissioner, represented by Mr. Okechukwu Onyedibe of the same Ministry, recalled that Governor Soludo gave a marching order for the resuscitation of the various water schemes and facilities across the state to ensure uninterrupted clean and portable water supply to the people of the state. He further added that the Governor approved the rehabilitation and conversion of over 64 water facilities to solar across the state in the first phase of the project, and which Nando community benefited from.

While commending the community members for their cooperation with the contractor throughout the period of the project execution, he also stressed on the need for the community take full and adequate ownership of the facility, to ensure its security, functionality, and sustainability; even as he also mandated the community leadership to appoint few persons to be trained on handling and taking care of the facility in their community.

On his own part while giving an overview of the water facility, the Project Contractor and Chief Executive Officer of the JCE Can Construction Ltd., Hon. Emeka Ekwealor, explained that the project has three fetching points located at different parts of the village and serves water to the people at every hour of the days.

Hon. Ekwealor, who is also an indigene of the community and Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra East L.G.A., appreciated the State Government for rehabilitating the hitherto moribund water facilities, as well as for the opportunity given to his firm to carry out the crucial project.

In their separate remarks, the supervisors of the project, Mr. Abuchi Nwalieji and Mrs. Obianuju Adindu, both of the State Ministry of Power and Water Resources, commended the quality of the work done by the contractor. They also described the project as another practical manifestation of Governor Soludo’s unwavering commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges and improving the quality of life for Ndị Anambra, describing his government as an evidence-based government.

Also present at the event were the Councilor of Nando Ward 3, Hon. Onyeka Ofuelo; the Chairman of Ojianị Amajaana and Chairman of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASHCOM), Chief Ignatius Orekie; the Local Government APGA Woman Leader in Anambra East, Mrs. Maureen Ngozi Onwuesi; the Nando Ward 3 APGA Woman Leader, Christiana Ajamma; among others, who all also commended the Governor, assured him of adequate monitoring and maintenance of the facility, while also assuring him of maximum support and prayers to help his administration succeed far beyond expectation.