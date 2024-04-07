Imo Community Boils, As Guest House Owner, Army Officers Torture Innocent Youth To Death (video)

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

An indigene of Umuokpa community in Obowo Local Government Council Area Of Imo State, identified as Ebuka Udemba has been Killed by a Guest House owner and some military officers deployed in the Area.

The innocent youth, according to a village source who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, was conspicuously tortured to death by the guest house owner and military officers who accused him of stealing a cellphone.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the said guest house by the guest house owner and the military officers where he suffocated to death on Saturday.

Reacting to the news, the police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Henry Okoye through a press statement issued on Sunday, said that the police will conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The police statement reads party; “Operatives of Obowo Divisional Headquarters, have arrested the owner of ‘Our Guest House’, Umulogho, Obowo, Mr. Ibe Obasi, 38yrs, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 25-year-old Ebuka Udemba, ‘m’, an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo LGA of Imo State. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the said guest house by the suspect and two others at large, where he suffocated to death, on the accusation of stealing a customer’s handset.

“Accordingly, the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri for consolidation of the ongoing investigation. He has provided useful information that will assist the determined operatives in arresting all the suspects in connection to the case.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to carry out a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to the full wrath of the law.

“While commiserating with the families, friends, and relatives of the victim, the Commissioner of Police strongly condemns the cruel act and calls on the people of Obowo LGA, particularly the residents of Umulogho to refrain from taking laws into their hands as the Command is on top of the situation and has commenced a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspects linked to the case of murder and bring them brought to book.”