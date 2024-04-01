Man stab his brother to death – Police

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has explained that a 30-year-old man, Isyaku Babale, for allegedly stabbing his elder brother to death following a heated argument about consuming dangerous drugs.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, at Anguwan Dawaki within Bauchi metropolis.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, and made available to journalists late Sunday night stated that, the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the Township Police Divisional headquarters for alleged culpable homicide.

He explained that the arrest followed a report received by the Divisional Police Officer of Township Police Station in Bauchi.

Wakil said detectives were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim and rushed him to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH). Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said , the detectives initiated a manhunt for the suspect, eventually traced and arrested him near the Kasuwan Shanu area of Bauchi metropolis.

Wakil said Preliminary investigations conducted by the operatives revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his biological elder brother on the 31st March 2024 at about 0400hrs after an argument that ensued between them.

The altercation started when the younger brother (suspect) asked his elder brother (victim) to stop taking Cold Patch liquid popularly known as ‘Sholi’ in their room because of the unpleasant odour of the liquid.

Both of them became furious with each other and began fighting. Shortly after mediation, the suspect ran and picked a sharp object suspected to be a knife and stabbed the victim in his stomach, it was gathered.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to unravel more motives behind the actions of the suspect and be charged to court for prosecution.