Many Feared Dead, As Suspected Cultists Storm Awka on Easter Sunday (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Easter celebration turned bloody as suspected cultists reportedly gunned down yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons in Anambra State.

The incident was said to have happened at Opposite Dike Park, around the Eke Awka Market, in Awka, the State capital, where the rampaging cultists reportedly stormed in their numbers.

According to sources, the incident happened in the noon hours of Sunday, and also escalated to the Obinagu village, where few more persons were also gunned down by the cultists.

While the total number of casualties recorded in the incident is yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that one of the persons hit by bullet was a staff of the Anambra State Judiciary, simply identified as Mr. Nwofor, who was said to be innocently going about his normal business before the cultists struck.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, showing bodies of two of the persons gunned down in the Eke Awka environ. While one of the victims was seen still struggling in pains for his dear life in the pool of his blood beside his motorcycle where he fell, passersby were seen scampering for their safety.

When contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said there was no such report before him.

This is a developing story.

More details later…

Watch the video below: