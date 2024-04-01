Ramadan: Dangote distributes Palliatives in Bauchi

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has flagged off the distribution of palliatives donated by Aliko Dangote Foundation to the state.

Speaking Monday in his palace during the event, the Emir who was represented by the District Head of Bauchi Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba, called on other philanthropists to emulate the gesture.

Hemedo said prior to the commencement of the Ramadan fast, there was great concern on the challenges to be faced by many families.

In his remarks, the representative of Dangote Foundation Alhaji Sani Suleiman, disclosed that 10 kilogram 25,000 bags of rice were donated to the state by the Foundation for onward distribution.

Alhaji Suleiman assured more support to the state after the Ramadan period.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of ATBU Mosque Professor Mansur Isa Yelwa, called on Aliko Dangote Foundation to use Islamic organizations in reaching out to the needy across the state.

In his remarks, the representative of Dangote Foundation partners from Cancer Care Nigeria Mr Zakariah Paul, pledged sustained collaboration with the Foundation to improve the wellbeing of the people.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Bauchi Muslim Coalition BMCC who is spearheading the exercise, Professor Salisu Shehu represented by Dr Muhammad Alkali, explained that BMCC came into being during the COVID 19 pandemic to assist the people during lock down.

He thanked the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the gesture and assured of continued collaboration towards providing succour to people