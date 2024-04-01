8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ramadan: Dangote distributes Palliatives in Bauchi

N/East
Ramadan: Dangote distributes Parliatives in Bauchi
Ramadan: Dangote distributes Parliatives in Bauchi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi
The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has flagged off the distribution of palliatives donated by Aliko Dangote Foundation to the state.
Speaking Monday in his palace during the event, the Emir who was represented by the District Head of Bauchi Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba, called on other philanthropists to emulate the gesture.
Hemedo said prior to the commencement of the Ramadan fast, there was great concern on the challenges to be faced by many families.
In his remarks, the representative of Dangote Foundation Alhaji Sani Suleiman, disclosed that 10 kilogram 25,000 bags of rice were donated to the state by the Foundation for onward distribution.
Alhaji Suleiman assured more support to the state after the Ramadan period.
Also speaking, the Chief Imam of ATBU Mosque Professor Mansur Isa Yelwa, called on Aliko Dangote Foundation to use Islamic organizations in reaching out to the needy across the state.
In his remarks, the representative of Dangote Foundation partners from Cancer Care Nigeria Mr Zakariah Paul, pledged sustained collaboration with the Foundation to improve the wellbeing of the people.
Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Bauchi Muslim Coalition BMCC who is spearheading the exercise, Professor Salisu Shehu represented by Dr Muhammad Alkali,  explained that BMCC came into being during the COVID 19 pandemic to assist the people during lock down.
He thanked  the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the gesture and assured of continued collaboration towards providing succour to people

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Man stab his brother to death – Police
Next article
Why should Nigeria not breakup? – By Hassan Gimba
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  More Controversy As Ningi Demands Reinstatement, Threatens To Drag Akpabio Before NBA

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.