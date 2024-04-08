How Protesters Set Guest House Ablaze In Imo – As Owner’s Son, Soldiers Tortured Innocent Youth To Death

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Tension gripped Umulogho community in Obowo Local Government Area as enraged youths took to the streets, setting fire to a section of a hotel following the reported death of a youth named Ebuka Nwaneri.

The incident, which unfolded over the weekend, stemmed from allegations that Nwaneri stole a mobile phone belonging to a military personnel.

According to accounts from community source, the hotel’s proprietor’s son, Ibe Obasi, and the phone owner, a military personnel, confronted Nwaneri after the disappearance of the device.

It was revealed that Ebuka was subjected to harsh interrogation, resulting in his confinement in a generator house on the premises in an attempt to extract a confession.

Tragically, Nwaneri succumbed to injuries sustained during the interrogation, with reports suggesting that he died from the alleged torture inflicted upon him. His lifeless body was purportedly discarded over the hotel’s fence into the adjoining bush, where it was discovered by community members the following morning.

Infuriated by the apparent injustice, angry youths mobilized and descended upon the hotel, setting part of the establishment ablaze. They also issued stern warnings of reprisal actions against the hotelier’s family unless justice was served.

A community member, echoed calls for swift police intervention, urging authorities to transfer the case to the headquarters to prevent potential mob violence.

In response to the escalating situation, Youth President Chinagorom Cyriacus implored his peers to exercise restraint, emphasizing the community’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Command has taken charge of managing the unrest, with assurances from the Army PRO, Joseph Akubo, that any soldier found implicated in the incident will face disciplinary measures.

As investigations unfold, the community remains on edge, grappling with the aftermath of the tragic events that have shaken its foundations and sparked a demand for justice.