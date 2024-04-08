Breaking: Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Impeached

The Edo State House of Assembly has impeached the embattled deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The impeachment, today, Monday, followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against Shaibu.

The impeachment proceedings culminated in a dramatic vote that saw Shaibu ousted from his position. The proceedings were initiated earlier this week.

Recall that on Thursday, the seven-man panel investigating allegations of constitutional breaches against the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu on Friday concluded its sitting without Shaibu or his counsel appearing.

The panel forwarded its report to the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The seven-man panel headed by Justine Stephen A. Omonuwa (Rtd) had, on Thursday, ruled that it would adjourn for the last time on Friday. This was to give the respondent, Shaibu, time to defend himself over the allegations levelled against him.

Thursday’s ruling by the panel was a sequel to the absence of Shaibu and his counsel when the panel sat on Thursday.

At the panel’s inaugural sitting on Wednesday, Shaibu was represented by Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN).

He informed the panel that he would not be continuing with the panel’s proceedings on the ground that an Abuja High Court had asked all parties before it, in a case of enforcement of fundamental human rights instituted by him, to come on Monday, April 8, to show cause on why it should or should not grant the reliefs sought.

Ruling on the development, the chairman of the panel said “the panel adjourned sitting for the last time for today to allow the respondent to defend himself.

“The panel shall retire to go and write its report as required by the constitution,” Justice Omonuwa (Rtd) ruled.