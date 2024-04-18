Help! Anambra Man Forgets Road to His House, Spends Two Nights on Roadside (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An aged man, identified as Mr. Raymond Okeke-Dike is currently seeking help and direction to locate his home, after forgotten where its location and how to find it.

The man, who said he hailed from Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, was spotted by a good-spirited individual, as he was sitting and looking stranded by the roadside where he has reportedly slept for two nights, after having become unable to locate his house.

According to a video currently trending on the social media, Mr. Okeke-Dike was spotted beside the Emmanuel Church, Ideani, in Idemili North Local Government Area, also in Anambra State.

The video also shows the dark-complexioned man, sitting on the edge of a drainage channel beside the road where he was said to have been sleeping since two days now. The aged man, however, did not explain why, how and from where he got to Ideani.

The good Samaritan who spotted and interviewed him, in the video, was also heard calling on the members of the public to help make the video go viral to the reach of Nimo indigenes or other people who can identify the man, so that he will be led home and reunited with his family.

