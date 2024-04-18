Defense chief’s wife commissions solar borehole in Southern Kaduna IDP camp

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The President of, the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs. Oghogho Chris Gwabin Musa, has donated a Solar-powered motorise borehole to Nehemiah IDP Camp in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Inaugurating the project on behalf of the CDS’s wife on Wednesday in Kafanchan, the Executive Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Hon. Yunana Barde, said the choice of Gen. Musa Gwabin was a good one, hence her commitment to consolidate alleviating the plight of the internally displaced Persons.

” The DEPOWA President since her assumption into office, she had always sought to make a positive impact and had been relentless in championing numerous causes towards improving the lives of the downtrodden.

” Today, We’re witnessing another gigantic project for our Internally Displaced Persons whose life prospects were cut shot. We’re convinced that with a project like this, the hope and confidence of our people will soon be restored.

” This idea was conceived with the understanding of the vital importance of clean, accessible water to the development and well-being of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.” She added.

The Coordinator of the Nehemiah IDP Camp, Pastor Gideon Mutum, appreciates Mrs. Oghogho Chris Musa for fulfilling her promise to the Camp within one week upon her visitation.

He explained that this was the first concrete and permanent investment that had been made by either an individual, government agency, or non-governmental organization in 9 years of my thorough engagement with the internally displaced Persons of Southern Kaduna.

Again, ” All the 29 qualified WASSE candidates had their registration fees paid, exercise books worth millions of Naira were distributed in the camp and other selected schools within Southern Kaduna, young men are already profiled for metal and aluminum fabrication, young women and widows too were captured for different skills and empowerment scheme.

” One will expect the wives of our proud and gallant defense and Police officers Wives should concentrate on military matters but they’ve chosen to be part of the healing of wounds of civilians and the nation by providing relief to the wounded,” Mutum stated.

End..