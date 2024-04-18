8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Defense chief’s wife commissions solar borehole in Southern Kaduna IDP camp

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

The President of, the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs. Oghogho Chris Gwabin Musa, has donated a Solar-powered motorise borehole to Nehemiah IDP Camp in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Inaugurating the project on behalf of the CDS’s wife on Wednesday in Kafanchan, the Executive Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Hon. Yunana Barde, said the choice of Gen. Musa Gwabin was a good one, hence her commitment to consolidate alleviating the plight of the internally displaced Persons.

” The DEPOWA President since her assumption into office, she had always sought to make a positive impact and had been relentless in championing numerous causes towards improving the lives of the downtrodden.

READ ALSO  Idris attends Eid prayer, calls on Nigerians to recover lost values

” Today, We’re witnessing another gigantic project for our Internally Displaced Persons whose life prospects were cut shot. We’re convinced that with a project like this, the hope and confidence of our people will soon be restored.

” This idea was conceived with the understanding of the vital importance of clean, accessible water to the development and well-being of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.” She added.

The Coordinator of the Nehemiah IDP Camp, Pastor Gideon Mutum, appreciates Mrs. Oghogho Chris Musa for fulfilling her promise to the Camp within one week upon her visitation.

He explained that this was the first concrete and permanent investment that had been made by either an individual, government agency, or non-governmental organization in 9 years of my thorough engagement with the internally displaced Persons of Southern Kaduna.

READ ALSO  Kano APC counters Ganduje’s purported suspension, Sack Ward leaders

Again, ” All the 29 qualified WASSE candidates had their registration fees paid, exercise books worth millions of Naira were distributed in the camp and other selected schools within Southern Kaduna, young men are already profiled for metal and aluminum fabrication, young women and widows too were captured for different skills and empowerment scheme.

” One will expect the wives of our proud and gallant defense and Police officers Wives should concentrate on military matters but they’ve chosen to be part of the healing of wounds of civilians and the nation by providing relief to the wounded,” Mutum stated.
End..

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Help! Anambra Man Forgets Road to His House, Spends Two Nights on Roadside (Video)
Next article
Bobrisky Moved From Ikoyi To Kirkiri Prison, Explains Why
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Idris attends Eid prayer, calls on Nigerians to recover lost values

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.