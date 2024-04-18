Armed Men Gun Down Traffic Warden in Anambra, Zoom Off

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Unidentified persons have reportedly gunned down an official of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

The incident happened at the Aroma Junction in the early hours of Thursday, April 18.

According to sources, the traffic warden stopped and blocked a Toyota Sienna vehicle with tinted glasses, and was about questioning them, while one of the persons in the Sienna pulled out his gun and shot him on the head, while the vehicle zoomed off immediately.

As at the time of filing this report, the corpse of the ARTMA official is still at the spot where he was gunned down, while no official statement has yet been heard regarding his death.

More details later…