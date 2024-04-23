Green Project Initiative: Bauchi ACReSAL to conducts feasibility studies on Tree Planting

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Project Management Unit (SPMU) of the Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has conducted feasibility studies for the proposed Roadside Tree Plantation project across the state capital.

The stretching of the tree planting will started from Awalah roundabout to the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi.

The technical team of the SPMU, along with the approved project execution firm, carried out the assessment, identifying potential obstacles such as encroachment, cattle routes that may arise during implementation.

The technical team however, assured the citizens that these challenges would be addressed effectively.

Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, the State Project Coordinator was Ably represented by the project’s Forestry officer, reiterated the commitment of Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration to delivering the project in the state as it is inline with the His Green Project Initiative.

Our correspondent reports that the communities set to benefit from this initiative include Malmo, Gubi, Labi, Sabon Gari, Sabon layi, Durum, Magaji quarters, and various other villages and communities along the project site.