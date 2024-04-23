8.4 C
Bauchi participates in stakeholders meeting on climate change

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL)
has actively engaged in the review of submissions of memoranda on Climate Change and Renewable Energy (CC&RE), organized by the National Council of Environment.

The team Led by Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, who is the State Project Coordinator of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), an expert and environmentalist participated in the event said aims is to achieve the targeted goal of the state.

According to him, said the meeting was centered around the theme “Environment Financing: Need to mobilize more financial inflows for generating adequate resources in support of environmental sustainability efforts.

“It aimed to provide a platform for stakeholders to assess the state of the environment, exchange ideas, and devise appropriate policies to address environmental challenges in Nigeria.

Some of the dignitaries who represent Bauchi State were the Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry of Environment and Housing, Rt Hon Danlami Ahmed Kawule, along with the State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Permanent Secretary and the Director of Environment from the ministry.

Others representatives were from the State’s project coordinators of the Nineteen Northern States, as well as their Commissioners and Directors of Environment, were in attendance.

