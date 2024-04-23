UNICEF Nigeria Ambassador, Kate Henshaw hails Gov Mohammed on healthcare system

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF Nigeria Ambassador, Kate Henshaw has lauded the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed on healthcare service delivery in the state.

Besides, advocated for more government efforts on improving and enhancing of child nutrition and immunization in the country.

He shew made this known when the delegation of the UNICEF team pay a curtesy visit to the Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed at New Exco Chamber in Bauchi.

She noted that Child nutrition is so important and Child immunisation is extremely important when given them the right dosages, so that they can grow up protected and contributed effectively to their respective societies.

The UNICEF Nigerian Ambassador further solicited from the State Governor to give approval for release of counterpart funds to support for proper implementation of the projects in the state.

She however, used the medium to commended the Governor over massive transformation projects in the state and support for the UNICEF since his inception as the leader in the state.

She further made an appealed to the state governor the need for every child in Bauchi State to have access to nutrition and also immunised against detremental diseases and their also positively contributing to the developmental of the state.

Earlier, in his speech the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane said the agency has executed a lot of projects in the areas of Health and education sectors.

Tushar further commended the Governor for his commitment and unwavering support to the UNICEF projects on education and health services delivery.

He equally commended Bauchi state government for it’s gaint stride in leading and becoming the first state to win the UNICEF $400,000 on healthcare award in the subregion.

Also speaking, the Chief of Communucations, UNICEF Nigeria,

Rajat Madhok commended the state for partnaring with the UNICEF and also doing well in the areas of health and education sectors in the region.