Ganduje’s elders son pays solidarity visit to Kano anti-corruption chairman, ‘lauds govt for investigating father

Abdulazeez Ganduje, the eldest son of the suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, paid a visit to the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Rimingado, at his office.

Mr. Abdulazeez visited Mr. Rimingado on Wednesday evening to show his support for the chairman’s anti-corruption efforts.

He also expressed his endorsement of the charges brought against his father, mother, and brother by the commission.

Abdulazeez voiced his concern to the commission chairman about his unjust removal as a director of one of the companies undergoing trial, expressing his distress over being ousted without his consent.

In September 2021, Abdulazeez lodged a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against his mother, Hafsat Ganduje, accusing her of corruption. In the petition, he detailed how he was approached by a property developer to assist in acquiring land in Kano for a substantial sum of money.

It was revealed that Abdulazeez paid the specified amounts in US dollars to his mother, Mrs. Ganduje. However, the property developer later discovered that the land he had paid for had been allocated to other buyers and requested a refund.

The Kano anti-corruption commission had previously taken legal action against Mr. Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, his son Umar Abdullahi Umar, and five others on charges related to corruption, misappropriation, and diversion of funds, amounting to billions of naira. Other individuals involved include Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Limited.