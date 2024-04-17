Again, Vehicle without Driver Crushes Woman to Death in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic scene in Anambra State, as a directionless vehicle without driver knocked down a female pedestrian as she was crossing the road.

The incident happened at about 12:20pm on Wednesday, April 17, along the Asaba-Onitsha Road, by Okpoko Market.

According to a statement signed by ARC Charles A. Iyiegbuniwe of the Public Education office, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, the victim was knocked down when a vehicle that was being towed with a tow truck detached the truck and speedily rammed into her, crushing her instantly, while the tow truck driver continued speeding without knowing what happened.

“At about 12:20hrs of the day, A white colour Commercial Tow Truck vehicle with Registration number XA550BMA, model ML180, was towing a vehicle in an uncontrollable speed along the axis.

“A female adult was said to be crossing the road, the vehicle that was towed got ditached from the tow truck and killed the woman, while the truck continued movement.

“The FRSC rescue team rushed to the scene, and took the woman to Toronto Mortuary,” the statement partly read.

Commenting on the incident, the FRSC Sector Commander in the State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathized with the family of the deceased, describing the incident as very unfortunate.

CC Irelewuyi warned the motorists, especially the tow truck drivers to always use standard equipments and exercise high level of professionalism while discharging their jobs, to avoid risking people’s lives and properties.

While advising drivers to always adhere to the speed limits stipulated for their vehicles and for the various roads they are plying; the Sector Commander further warned against excessive speeding and the numerous dangers associated with it, being one of the major causes of road traffic crashes in the State and other places.

It would be recalled that similar incident as this had also happened few months ago in the state, when a parked Mack Truck with no driver inside it rolled off while goods were being offloaded from it, and crushed a woman to death around the Ezeiweka Road axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road, Onitsha, at about 3.pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023.