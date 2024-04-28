Anambra Police Commissioner Gets Chieftaincy Title from Community Where He Sacked Kidnappers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The outgoing Commissioner of Police for Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye has been conferred with a chieftaincy in the state.

The chieftaincy title — DIke Ọchiịọha 1 of Ogbunka Kingdom — which was bestowed on him with the approval of the Anambra State Government, was conferred on him on Sunday, April 28, by the Traditional Ruler of Ogbunka community in Orumba South Local Government Area, H.R.H. Igwe J.M. Anyaoha.

The Commissioner’s wife, Mrs. Bolanle Adeoye, was also conferred with the chieftaincy title of Adadịọramma 1 of Ogbunka.

Commissioner Aderemi will be retiring from Nigeria Police Force on May 1 this year, having served in the Force for maximum years of 35. The CP has also begun activities lined up to signify, herald, and mark his official disengagement from Service, part of which was the Pull Out Parade organized for him at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka over the weekend.

The CP, while speaking at the Pull Out Parade, revealed that the Anambra State Government, aside naming a street after him, also approved conferment of two chieftaincy titles on him in the state, for his works and achievements in the State.

“DIke Ọchịọha 1 of Ogbunka Kingdom” is one of these two propose chieftaincy titles, as was conferred on the CP on Sunday at the palace of Igwe Anyaoha of Ogbunka community.

Recall that Ogbunka was one of the communities in Anambra State where CP Adeoye and his men destroyed several kidnappers’ and criminal hideouts, made some rescues and recoveries that helped secured the lives and properties of the people.

It would also be recalled that the CP, through the instrumentality of his Command, was also a key player in the restoration of calm, law and order in Ogbunka community on January this year, when the reactions and counter reactions that resulted from a particular election in the community nearly brewed something else, but for the urgent intervention and efficacious measures undertaken.

In Ogbunka community alone, the Police Command, under CP Adeoye’s watch, rescued three kidnap victims, including a reverend father; arrested three suspects; recovered three Pump Action guns; recovered 9 vehicles snatched on gunpoint— all in one day (October 6, 2024).

More details later…