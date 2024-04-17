EFCC Arraigns Cubana Chief Priest for Alleged Naira Abuse

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, arraigned a businessman and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest, on a three-count charge bordering on abuse of the Naira before Justice Kehinde Ogundare sitting at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Count one reads: That you, Okechukwu Pascal, on 13th February, 2024, at Eko Hotel Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while dancing during a social event , tampered with funds in the denomination of N500(Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

Count two reads: “ That you, Okechukwu Pascal, sometime in 2020, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, during a social event tampered with funds in the denomination of N500( Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

Earlier during the proceedings, defence counsel, Chikaozolu Ojukwu, SAN, notified the court of two applications: a preliminary objection and a summons for bail. He, however, prayed that the defendant be allowed to take his plea, and the said applications taken when they are ripe.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, asked the court for a trial date. Responding, counsel to the defendant, Ojukwu informed the court of an application for bail.

He said: “My lord, we have an application dated and filed 17th April, 2024 for an order admitting the defendant to bail in liberal terms.

The order is predicated on eight grounds, 25 paragraph affidavit and a written address. We rely on the affidavit that the defendant has been on an administrative bail and has not breached the condition of the bail”.

Continuing, Ojukwu stressed that, “the offence of which he is being charged is a misdemeanour for which the punishment is an option of fine or a sentence of not more than six months. I urge the court to exercise your kind discretion in favour of the defendant. I also urge my noble lord to give us 14 days to enable him perfect the bail condition, in the event that bail is granted.”

Upon hearing the submission of the counsel, Justice Ogundare granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10m, with two responsible sureties.

The sureties must be gainfully employed within the Federal or State Government Parastatal and must not be less than Grade Level 16 officers. They must possess landed properties and the documents verified by the prosecution.

The Judge also ordered the defendant to submit his passport with the court and all addresses verified by the prosecution. The bail condition is to be perfected within seven days upon an undertaking by the defence counsel to produce him.

The case was adjourned till May 2, 2024 for hearing of the application.