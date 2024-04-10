91 Chibok girls’ parents write Tinubu’s wife

…Say 10 years horrific circumstances weighed heavily on them

… Seek audience with First Lady

The parents of the 91 remaining girls of the 2014 Chibok school abduction in Chibok, Borno State have written to the wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu seeking her intervention.

The letter reads:

Subject: A Plea for Justice and Remembering the Chibok Girls – A Letter to Her Excellency Mrs. Remi Tinubu

Your Excellency Mrs. Remi Tinubu,

As we mark the solemn 10th anniversary of the abduction of our daughters in Chibok, we write to you with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits. The pain and anguish of losing our girls to such horrific circumstances have weighed heavily on us for a decade now. We are the parents of the 91 Chibok girls who have yet to return home, and our hopes have never wavered, even in the face of despair.

We write to you not only as parents, but as voices of a community that continues to suffer from the devastating impact of this tragedy. Our daughters were taken from us in the prime of their lives, stripped of their innocence and robbed of their futures. We cannot begin to describe the emptiness that has consumed us since that fateful day in April 2014.

Your Excellency, as the wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as the mother of the nation, we implore you to remember our daughters and to stand with us in seeking justice and closure. The world may have moved on, but for us, the pain remains raw and the wounds refuse to heal. We are haunted by the memories of that night when our girls were taken from us, and every day we pray for their safe return.

We have not lost hope, Your Excellency. We have not given up on our daughters, and we will continue to fight for their freedom until they are brought back to us. We urge you to use your influence and your platform to ensure that the plight of the Chibok girls is never forgotten, that justice is served, and that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable.

On this solemn occasion, we ask for your support in keeping the spotlight on the Chibok girls and their families. We ask for your solidarity in our quest for truth and closure. We ask for your compassion and your commitment to ensuring that no other parent has to endure the pain that we have suffered for a decade.

As we light candles and say prayers for our missing daughters in Chibok on April 14th 2024, we hold on to the hope that one day they will be reunited with us. We hold on to the belief that justice will prevail and that those responsible for their abduction will face the consequences of their actions. We hold on to the love that binds us as families and as a community, determined to see our girls come home.

Your Excellency, we humbly ask for an opportunity to meet with you, to seek your assistance in advocating for the safe return of our daughters. We ask for your empathy and your understanding as we navigate through this unimaginable pain. We ask for your commitment to standing by us and never forgetting the 276 girls who were taken from their school that night.

In closing, we want to thank you for taking the time to read our letter and for considering our plea. We hope that it touches your heart and inspires you to take action on behalf of the Chibok girls and their families. May our voices be heard, may our daughters be found, and may justice be served.

With hope and determination,

Signed:

Yana Galang and Mallam Zanna,

On behalf of the Chibok parents Association and those whose children are yet to return.